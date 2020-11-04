Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.