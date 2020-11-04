Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE GTN.A opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

