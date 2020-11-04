Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

