Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.