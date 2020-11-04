Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 15,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
