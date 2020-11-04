Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 15,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 81,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

