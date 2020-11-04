Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

