Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (GMLPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ GMLPP opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A Company Profile

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

