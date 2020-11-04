GoHelpFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,757.04 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $16,757.04 and $43,969.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00190908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01092930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

