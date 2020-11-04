Glu Mobile (GLUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLUU stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

