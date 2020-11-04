Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $25.16.

