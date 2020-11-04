Global Partners LP (GLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Global Partners has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 327.9%.

Global Partners stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

