Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

