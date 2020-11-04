German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $844.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.82.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,230 shares of company stock valued at $33,223. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 230.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

