GeoDB Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $90,621.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

