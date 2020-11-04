Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $25.32 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). Equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.