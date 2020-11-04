General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,539,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.