Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.71.

Garmin stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $111.78.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 51.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 13.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

