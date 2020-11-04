Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.