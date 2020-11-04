G.Research Comments on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

SWK opened at $173.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 235,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $31,472,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

