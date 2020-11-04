FY2022 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 226.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 161,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

