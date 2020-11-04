FY2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MRNA stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. Moderna has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $1,420,984.89. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,495 shares of company stock worth $45,199,653. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 234.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Moderna by 105.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 359,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,417,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

