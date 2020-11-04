FY2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Increased by Analyst

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

