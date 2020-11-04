FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -292.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

