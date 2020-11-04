FY2020 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Lowered by Analyst

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.36. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.87.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $180.51 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,810,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.