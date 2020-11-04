FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 114.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.