FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.10.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

