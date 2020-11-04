FY2020 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 104.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

