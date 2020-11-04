FY2020 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Raised by William Blair (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

NYSE SITE opened at $131.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

