FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Increased by Analyst

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,077 shares of company stock worth $3,646,038 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

