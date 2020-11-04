FY2020 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

