FY2020 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

LBC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.84 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $515.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Luther Burbank news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

