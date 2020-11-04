FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

LSCC opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $800,000.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

