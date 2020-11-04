FY2020 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of IP opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 176,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after acquiring an additional 526,948 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in International Paper by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in International Paper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

