FY2020 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Lifted by Analyst

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

IEX stock opened at $180.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,098. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

