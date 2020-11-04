FY2020 EPS Estimates for IAA Increased by Analyst (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAA. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of IAA opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.