FY2020 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Raised by Northcoast Research

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.18. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.62.

NYSE GNRC opened at $221.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

