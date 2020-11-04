FY2020 EPS Estimates for FireEye, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FEYE. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FireEye by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 429,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

