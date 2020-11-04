FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

