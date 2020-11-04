FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

