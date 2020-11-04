FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Boosted by Analyst

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

DIN opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 163,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

