FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

NYSE:CFR opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

