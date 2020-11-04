FY2020 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Boosted by Analyst

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Covanta in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

CVA stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.27. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

