FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

NYSE:CRL opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,961. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.