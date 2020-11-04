FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

