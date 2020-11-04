FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.