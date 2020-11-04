FY2020 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Boosted by DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 451.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,981 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

