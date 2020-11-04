FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Bruker stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Bruker by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bruker by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

