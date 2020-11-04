FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

NYSE AMN opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.