FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Vale SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of VALE opened at $10.99 on Monday. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,022,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.