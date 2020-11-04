FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Issued By Cormark

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.17.

SES opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of $245.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.17%.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

